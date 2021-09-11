Critical Analysis: Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) vs. Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Dolphin Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 4.06 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -17.80% -5.27% -2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nebula Caravel Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.54%. Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.26%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media. The Content Production segment consists of Dolphin Entertainment and Dolphin Films. The company was founded on March 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.