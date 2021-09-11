Critical Contrast: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) vs. Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

electroCore has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, meaning that its stock price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for electroCore and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore currently has a consensus target price of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 200.72%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares electroCore and Yubo International Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 19.69 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.68 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than electroCore.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -425.79% -79.02% -61.39% Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87%

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

