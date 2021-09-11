Critical Contrast: Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Harbour Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 0 2 4 0 2.67 Harbour Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Harbour Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom $87.43 billion 1.20 $1.87 billion N/A N/A Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.07 $164.30 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has higher revenue and earnings than Harbour Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 10.09% 4.64% 2.97% Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom beats Harbour Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales. The Production of Gas segment engages in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of Gas segment involves in the sale of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas Storage deals with the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages. The Production of crude oil and gas condensate segment engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas condensate, sales of crude oil and gas condensate. The Refining segment is involved in the processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

