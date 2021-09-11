Critical Survey: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 24.69% 12.43% 1.07% Lakeland Financial 39.42% 14.44% 1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $125.84 million 2.36 $26.21 million $3.10 8.40 Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 6.94 $84.34 million $3.30 19.94

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.25%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus target price of $58.91, suggesting a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, PA.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

