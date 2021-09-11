Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $188.36 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

