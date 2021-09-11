CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1,108.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002406 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

