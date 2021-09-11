CSFB Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.06 billion and a PE ratio of 105.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.67 and a 1-year high of C$32.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

