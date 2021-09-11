CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Achieves $440,094.74

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $440,094.74 and $3,047.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $57.78 or 0.00127577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

