Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 792 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

