Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $198.18 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

