Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

