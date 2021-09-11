Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,916,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

