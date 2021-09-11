Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

