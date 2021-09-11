DCM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,211,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

