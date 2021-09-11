DCM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

