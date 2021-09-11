DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,227,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 61,872 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 827,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. 10,211,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,146,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.