DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

