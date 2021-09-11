DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 130.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

AMP traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $266.73. The company had a trading volume of 370,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.04. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

