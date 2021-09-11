DCM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 150,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,297. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

