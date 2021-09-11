Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 411,478 shares.The stock last traded at $31.60 and had previously closed at $31.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

