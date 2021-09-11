DECOIN (DTEP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $326,258.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $326,258.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,761,375 coins and its circulating supply is 55,434,098 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

