DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DNACF stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. DeNA has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

