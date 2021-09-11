Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$26,190.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 14,550 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$26,190.00.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Monday, July 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$77,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.07. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44.

DML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.11.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.