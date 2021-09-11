Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

DNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

