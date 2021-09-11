Derek T. Chalmers Sells 20,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $764.87 million, a P/E ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

