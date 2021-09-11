Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report earnings per share of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.28. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 324.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $10.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.04. 1,385,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

