Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

