DistX (DISTX) Price Down 4.4% This Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, DistX has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $17,563.49 and $30,915.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00183327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,668.25 or 1.00041749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.95 or 0.07123788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00871049 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

