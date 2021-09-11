Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.47

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.47 and last traded at $175.92, with a volume of 3978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.85.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.43.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

