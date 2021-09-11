DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

