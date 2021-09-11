DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DS Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

