Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,577 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $145.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

