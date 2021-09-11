Duality Advisers LP Has $1.39 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.11 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

