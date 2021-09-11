Duality Advisers LP Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 525,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

