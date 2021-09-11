Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 31,267 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

MAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

