DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00028851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

