Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

