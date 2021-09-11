Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
About Ducommun
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
