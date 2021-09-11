Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $435.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

