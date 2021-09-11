Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Laura Carr Sells 9,451 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total transaction of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.09. Dunelm Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,341.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,383.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLM. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.