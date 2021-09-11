DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $530.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

