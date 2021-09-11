e-Gulden 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $108.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00405319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,277 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,015 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.