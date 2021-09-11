eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,393,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,544. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.59.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.