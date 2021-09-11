EDC Blockchain Tops One Day Volume of $194,288.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $551,833.41 and $194,288.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,577.32 or 1.00024263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00061302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00080905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007329 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

