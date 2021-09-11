Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $28.01 on Friday. Edenred has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

