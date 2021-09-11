Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29). Approximately 823,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,324,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 338.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

