Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Eiffage stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

