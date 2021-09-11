ELYSIA Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $19.93 million and $307,010.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

