Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.56.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.85. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.13 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total value of C$109,941.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. Insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock worth $2,526,986 in the last ninety days.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

