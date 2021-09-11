Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.56.

EMP.A stock opened at C$39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire has a one year low of C$34.13 and a one year high of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$304,945.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,195.41. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at C$503,703.57. Insiders have sold a total of 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986 over the last quarter.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

