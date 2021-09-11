Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELEZF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$22.01 during trading on Monday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

